New Delhi: The British government on Wednesday reduced the COVID-19 self-isolation period from 10 days to seven days for people in England with a negative lateral flow result for two days in a row. In a statement, the government said that those who receive a negative lateral flow result on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period, with tests taken 24 hours apart, will no longer have to isolate for 10 days.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Imposes Fresh Curbs For Christmas, New Year; Security At Crowded Places To Be Tightened | Full List of Guidelines Here

Earlier, people had to self-isolate for 10 full days if they tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Average Co-living Monthly Rentals Fell After Covid Outbreak: Report

UK health secretary Sajid Javid asserted that the decision has been made in consultation with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and is aimed at reducing disruption to frontline services and other businesses. “We want to reduce the disruption to people’s everyday lives caused by the pandemic so today we will be cutting the self-isolation period from 10 days to seven days for those people that take a lateral flow on day six and day seven and the result of both those tests are negative,” health secretary Sajid Javid said. Also Read - Amid Omicron Threat, Centre To Train At Least One 'Oxygen Steward' in Each District Nationwide

“This decision has been informed by the advice of our clinicians at the UKHSA who have looked at this very carefully and they are very comfortable that the protection provided by making this change – so that people can leave isolation after day seven as long as they have taken these two lateral flow tests and the results are negative – that the protection it provides is very similar to 10 days of isolation without tests. Of course, anyone who leaves after day seven under this new procedure should continue to remain cautious but we are also very clear that the very best way to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community is to make sure you get boosted if you’re eligible,” he said.