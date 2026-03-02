By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UK Takes BIG DECISION: Allows US to use its bases for defensive strikes on Iran
UK Takes BIG DECISION: Allows US to use its bases for defensive strikes on Iran
UK Takes BIG DECISION: Allows US to use its bases for defensive strikes on Iran
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.