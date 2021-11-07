London: Chief Medical Adviser Susan Hopkins at the UK Health Security Agency on Sunday said that Britain is likely to roll out Merck’s molnupiravir COVID-19 antiviral pill through a drug trial later this month. Earlier, the UK’s medicines regulator on Thursday(Nov 4) approved Merck’s molnupiravir, the world’s first oral antiviral medicine against Covid-19, which can halve the risk of hospitalisation or death for patients with mild or moderate cases of the infectious disease, the company said.Also Read - Maharashtra Gears up For Third Wave of Corona, Prepares to Tackle 1.2 Million Active Cases | Read Details

The UK became the first country in the world to approve molnupiravir, which is co-developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, Merck said in a statement. The government added that in the month of October, it had secured 480,000 courses of the Merck drug and 250,000 courses of an antiviral pill developed by Pfizer Inc. Also Read - Threat of Third Wave of Corona Looms Large. Here's Why

When asked about the molnupiravir’s approval, Chief Medical Adviser Susan Hopkins told BBC television “That is great news and it will start to be rolled out through a drug trial in the end of this month/the beginning of December.” Also Read - Third Wave of Corona? Uttar Pradesh Takes BIG Decision Amid Rising Delta Variant AY.4.2 Cases | Read Details

She future added that so far, all the trials have been done with the unvaccinated, so this would help understand how it will work in the wider vaccinated population. “The new Pfizer drug is probably not going to be licensed until the new year some time,” she added. “It is still likely to be a couple of months away.” The authorisation is based on positive results from an interim analysis of a Phase 3 study, which included 775 participants. The results showed that just 7.3 per cent of patients treated with molnupiravir were hospitalised within 29 days.

(With Inputs From IANS)