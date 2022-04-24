London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a telephonic conversation with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that his country is set to provide the war-torn nation with more military equipment.Also Read - Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Enters 3rd Month | Key Events In War So Far

Downing Street said in a statement that during the conversation between the two leaders on Saturday, Johnson told Zelensky that more armoured vehicles, drones, and anti-tank weapons would be sent to Ukraine, reported the BBC.

Prime Minister Johnson also confirmed that the United Kingdom will reopen its embassy in Kyiv next week, a move first announced on Friday during the UK PM's visit to India.

This was a demonstration of “our support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people” said Downing Street.

While the two leaders condemned the ongoing attacks by the Russian forces against civilian targets, including in Mariupol, Odesa and Lviv, Zelensky also apprised Johnson on the situation in the Donbas, where Russia has been concentrating its military efforts in recent days.

Downing Street said Johnson told Zelensky that Russia would be held to account for its actions and that the UK government was helping to collect evidence of war crimes.

He also updated the President on the new UK sanctions against members of the Russian military.

Zelensky also thanked the Prime Minister for the training of more than 20 Ukrainian troops who arrived in the UK last week, the BBC reported.

According to the British government, the Ukrainian soldiers receiving training in the UK are being instructed on how to use 120 armoured vehicles that will be supplied to the resistance efforts against Moscow.

(With agency inputs)