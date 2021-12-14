London: Britain is set to remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday. Quoting Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Reuters in a report said is now community transmission of Omicron in the UK and travel red list is now less effective because the new variant of coronavirus has spread so widely the rules no longer had much purpose.Also Read - UK Scientists Trial First Needle-Free Air-Powered Covid-19 Vaccine

“Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad,” Javid said, adding that whilst the UK will maintain its temporary testing measures for international travel it will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4 am on Wednesday morning (local time). Also Read - Covid Vaccine Booster Dose Won't Necessarily Protect From Omicron Variant: Report

The British government added 11 southern African countries–Angola, Botswana, Eswantini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe– to its red list in late November. Currently, all arrivals from red list countries must pay for and self-isolate in a pre-booked, government-approved hotel for 10 days in UK. Also Read - Amid Omicron Threat, Over 55% of India's Eligible Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Further the British government requires all inbound travellers to take either a PCR or a rapid lateral flow test a maximum of 48 hours before departure. UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said these testing measures would be reviewed in the first week of January. “As always, we keep all our travel measures under review and we may impose new restrictions should there be a need to do so to protect public health,” he said on Twitter.

According to a BBC report, some arrivals have already paid thousands of pounds to stay in government-approved quarantine hotels, and there have been complaints of chaotic organisation and inedible food during their stays.

In view of the reports, Health Secretary Javid informed that he had asked for urgent advice on whether those currently in managed quarantine would be able to leave early. He also said he was “very persuaded” by calls to reimburse people and hoped to make an announcement soon.