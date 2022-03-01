London: United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said British troops would not fight Russian forces in Ukraine, and that recent reinforcements were firmly within the borders of NATO members, reported news agency Reuters. “These are nothing more than defensive measures, which have been the essence of NATO for more than 70 years,” Johnson said during a visit to Estonia where Britain has deployed more troops.

“I want to be crystal clear finally, on that point, we will not fight Russian forces in Ukraine and our reinforcements like these reinforcements here in Tapa are firmly within the borders of NATO members and they are profoundly the right thing to do,” he added.Also Read - Ukraine, Russia To Hold Second Round Of 'Peace' Talks Tomorrow

He further announced that UK was sending further military assistance to Ukraine, and warned that “Putin made a disastrous miscalculation” by starting the war in Ukarine. Also Read - UK Open To Evicting Russia from UN Security Council Following Ukraine Invasion: Report

“UK has put the biggest sanction ever on Russia, from banks to football leagues. We made clear that Putin must be isolated from the international community. As this hideous conflict progresses, Putin will fail,” said Johnson. Also Read - PM Modi Holds Another High-Level Meeting On Ukraine Russia Crisis

UK PM added the Russian President Vladimir Putin underestimated the strength of Western unity and Ukraine resistance, and said “if Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks he’s going to push NATO back by what he is doing then he is gravely mistaken. This will end up with a fortified and strengthened NATO on his western flank. You will have more NATO, not less NATO.”

“I want to make it amply clear, no room for miscalculation and misunderstanding. Article 5 of NATO is sacrosanct. We do not seek conflict with Russia. NATO is a defensive alliance and for any NATO member to get involved actively in conflict is a huge step that is not contemplated by any member. That is not the agenda,” he added.