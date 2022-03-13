Russian Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian authorities on Sunday again accused Russian forces of abducting another mayor, head of the Dniprorudne area. If the claim is true, the kidnapping of Yevgeny Matveyev, Dniprorudne Mayor would be the second such act by Russian forces. On Saturday, Ukrainian authorities had claimed that Russian troops abducted the mayor of Melitopol, a city in southeastern Ukraine that has fallen under Russian control.Also Read - Amid 'Deteriorating Security Situation' In Ukraine, India To Shift Embassy In Kyiv To Poland

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said: "Today, Russian war criminals abducted another Ukrainian mayor, head of Dniprorudne Yevhen Matveyev."

Today, Russian war criminals abducted another democratically elected Ukrainian mayor, head of Dniprorudne Yevhen Matveyev. Getting zero local support, invaders turn to terror. I call on all states & international organizations to stop Russian terror against Ukraine and democracy. pic.twitter.com/jEPTBTLikY — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 13, 2022



He said as the “invaders” are not getting any support from locals, they turn to terror. The Minister also called upon “all states and international organizations to stop Russian terror against Ukraine and democracy.”

Russia on Sunday escalated attacks in western Ukraine, striking a military base where its troops had trained with NATO forces and bringing the conflict closer to Poland and other members of the bloc.

The Ukrainians said that over 30 cruise missiles were fired at the base located 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of regional hub Lviv, killing at least nine people and wounding 57. No further information on the casualties was immediately available.

(With agency inputs)