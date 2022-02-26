New Delhi: In a tactical move, the Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has asked its people to remove the names of streets, cities and villages from the road signs in their regions, Sky News reported. They said this is to “confuse and disorient the enemy”.Also Read - Russia Orders Army To Broaden Attack On Ukraine ‘From All Directions’, Says Kyiv Refuses To Hold Talks At Belarus

"In order to confuse and disorient the enemy who is illegally moving to Ukraine, we call: – to remove plaques with numbers and names of streets/cities/villages in their regions," the Ministry of Defence wrote on Twitter. "We will do everything possible to clear Ukraine of the Russian occupier as soon as possible," it added.

Meanwhile, the Ukraine's military has said that Russia has lost 14 planes, 8 helicopters, 102 tanks, 536 BBM, 15 heavy machine guns, and 1 BUK missile since February 24. The Kremlin also lost over 3,500 soldiers, Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Saturday. Nearly 200 service members have been kept hostage, Kiev Independent reported.

Russia has begun redeploying reserve units in the areas bordering Ukraine and continues to carry out airstrikes on airfields, military depots, and civilians. Airstrikes target Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol, and Kyiv which saw heavy fighting overnight. Russia launched naval-based cruise missiles across Ukraine from the Black Sea. Russia’s aviation is launched from Belarus and occupied Crimea.

(Based on IANS inputs)