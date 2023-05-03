Home

Ukraine Attempted To Kill Vladimir Putin, Attacked His Moscow Residence: Russia

No casualty has been reported as the drones were disabled before "they could strike", Russia said.

Moscow: Ukraine attempted a drone strike on the Kremlin with the aim of killing President Vladimir Putin, Russia claimed on Wednesday. Kremlin further added that the Russian military and security forces disabled the drones that attempted a strike to kill Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said it considered the attack to be a “planned terrorist action”, RIA reported, adding that two drones had been used in the attack. The alleged assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin has been decried as a “terrorist act”.

“Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

#BREAKING Footage of Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Kremlin overnight. pic.twitter.com/8S5MGQWdbK — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 3, 2023

“We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president’s life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned,” it said. “The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit,” the statement added.

Kremlin also that the Russian President was not injured, and there was no material damage to the buildings. Videos shared widely on social media appeared to show a plume of smoke over Kremlin.

