Russia-Ukraine War: A series of blasts shook Ukraine capita Kyiv on Monday as Russian missiles targeted several key areas of the city. The missiles knocked out electricity and water supply in parts of the Ukrainian capital city. Russia claimed it had struck military and energy infrastructure targets in Ukraine after Kyiv announced a wave of cruise missile attacks across the country.

The attack on Kyiv comes after a lull of almost 3 months. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed on Telegram that a particular area of Kyiv is without electricity and water. Air raid sirens were sounded all over Ukraine barring Crimea on Monday, signalling that the hostilities could escalate in the coming weeks.

Latest Updates On Ukraine Conflict