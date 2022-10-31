Russia-Ukraine War: A series of blasts shook Ukraine capita Kyiv on Monday as Russian missiles targeted several key areas of the city. The missiles knocked out electricity and water supply in parts of the Ukrainian capital city. Russia claimed it had struck military and energy infrastructure targets in Ukraine after Kyiv announced a wave of cruise missile attacks across the country.Also Read - Baba Vanga’s ‘Spine-chilling’ Predictions For 2023 More Serious Than 2 That Came True In 2022
The attack on Kyiv comes after a lull of almost 3 months. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed on Telegram that a particular area of Kyiv is without electricity and water. Air raid sirens were sounded all over Ukraine barring Crimea on Monday, signalling that the hostilities could escalate in the coming weeks.
Latest Updates On Ukraine Conflict
- Kyiv mayor said that 80 per cent of the Ukrainian capital’s residents were left without water supplies after Russian strikes.
- The attack could be Russia’s response to the attacks on the Russian flagship vessel Admiral Makarov over the weekend.
- Russia has blamed the UK for helping Ukrainian forces with knowledge regarding the drones and said after initial analysis it found that they were equipped with Canadian-made navigation modules.
- Earlier, Russia called off the Black Sea Grain deal after the attack on its Black Sea naval base of Sevastopol.
- However, the UN, Turkey and Ukraine have decided to go ahead without Russian participation and two cargo ships loaded with grain and other agricultural products on Monday left Ukrainian port, AFP reported citing a marine traffic website.