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Ukraine carries out massive drone attack on Moscow after Kyiv was targeted, several casualties reported

Ukraine carries out massive drone attack on Moscow after Kyiv was targeted, several casualties reported

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 287 drones overnight, injuring at least nine people in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia district.

(File/Reuters)

New Delhi: Ukraine has attacked Russia’s capital, Moscow, with more than 500 drones. Russia’s state-run news agency TASS reported on Sunday, citing local and military officials, that Ukraine attacked Russia with more than 500 drones overnight, killing at least three people near Moscow. According to TASS, the attack on Moscow is “the biggest in more than a year”, based on information received from the city’s mayor. This attack by Ukraine is being described as a revenge action. Last week, Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where Ukrainian officials said 25 people were killed.

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12 Injured in Moscow Drone Attack

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said a woman was killed when a drone crashed into a house in Khimki, a city northwest of the Russian capital, on Sunday night. He further said that another person was trapped under the debris. Two men were killed when debris from a drone fell on a house under construction in Mytishchi, northeast of Moscow, Sobyanin said. He further said that a total of 12 people were injured in Moscow, including a construction worker working at an oil refinery.

Ukraine Attacked Russian Capital Moscow

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had intercepted 556 Ukrainian drones overnight, while Sobyanin said air defense forces shot down more than 120 drones flying toward Moscow and surrounding areas. A house caught fire in the village of Subbotino after falling drone debris, while four people were injured when the drone damaged several residential buildings in the western city of Istra, TASS reported. Fragments of a drone also fell on the premises of Sheremetyevo Airport, Russia’s busiest airport, although airport officials said there were no reports of injuries or damage.

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TASS posted pictures on Telegram of a house engulfed in flames. Along with this, pictures of several damaged apartment blocks have also been shared, about which not much information has been given. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 287 drones overnight, injuring at least nine people in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia district. It further stated that it shot down all but eight of these drones at seven different locations.

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