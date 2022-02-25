Kyiv: A group of around 40 Indian medical students of Daynlo Halytsky Medical University, Lviv, on Friday walked towards the Ukraine-Poland border for the evacuation amid Russia-Ukraine war. They had to walk on foot as they were dropped nearly 8 kms from the border point by the college bus. A student from the group informed ANI and shared the images.Also Read - Russia Expects India's Support At UNSC During Resolution On Ukraine

In the wake of the fresh developments, the stranded students want to be evacuated through Ukraine’s neighbouring countries as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut amid the Russian invasion. Also Read - Stuck in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Haryana Student Narrates Ordeal To India.com

According to updates from news agency Reuters, Border authorities said that over 29,000 people had entered Poland from Ukraine on Thursday (February 24), though it was unclear how many were war refugees and not foreigners going home. Also Read - Russia Ready To Hold Talks If Ukraine Lays Down Arms, Says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Ukraine | A group of around 40 Indian medical students of Daynlo Halytsky Medical University, Lviv walk towards the Ukraine-Poland border for evacuation. They were dropped around 8 kms from the border point by a college bus. (Source: An Indian medical student from the group) pic.twitter.com/L3JttzjVDY — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

Notably, there are nearly 16,000 Indians in Ukraine, mostly students and many of them have shared posts on social media from shelters amid bombings and missile attacks by Russian forces.

In the meantime, the External Affairs Ministry has opened camp offices in western Ukraine’s Lviv and Chernivtsi for the stranded citizens. Moreover, the MEA has sent more Russian-speaking officials to these camp offices to help Indian students who are going to Poland.

On Thursday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged for immediate cessation of violence. The telephonic conversation came hours after Ukraine’s urgent appeal for India to intervene in the matter.