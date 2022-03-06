New Delhi: The ongoing conflict in Ukraine will have consequences for the whole world, including for Russia-India relations, and the extent of its impact cannot be envisaged now, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said on Saturday. India, at the same time, can take advantage of the situation to bolster economic ties with Russia at a time when Moscow’s Western partners have refused to cooperate with it, news agency PTI quoted Russian Envoy as saying.Also Read - ‘Nobody Has Escaped’: Ukraine President Zelenskyy Dismisses Rumors Of Fleeing To Poland In A Selfie Video From Kyiv

Alipov said the current situation has presented a "window of opportunity" for Indian businesses to expand their presence in Russia and that it would make sense for India to take a closer look at economic cooperation with Russia.

It makes sense for Indians to take advantage of the #UkraineRussia situation when West partners refuse to cooperate..A window of opportunity for Indian business…makes sense for India to cooperate…: Russian envoy to media

“This crisis will have consequences for the whole world, including for the Russia-India relations. To what extent, it will be reflected, probably no one can say now,” Alipov said.

“We perceive from the fact that our relations are developing in the interests of the two countries and they are of strategic nature. There may be an impact in terms of transactions,” he added.

Referring to the possible impact of the Western sanctions on India-Russia ties, he said there is a bilateral mechanism for mutual settlements of transactions in national currencies. “There is a working bilateral mechanism for mutual settlements in national currencies which is already being used. The only question is how to use it on a wider scale,” he said.

The ambassador suggested that the use of the mechanism widely will help in offsetting the impact of the sanctions. “It makes sense for the Indians to take advantage of the situation when many Western partners refused to cooperate with us, and more actively penetrate the Russian market,” he said.

“This is a window of opportunity for Indian businesses. It also makes sense for India to take a closer look at cooperation with Russia,”

Alipov added. The ambassador also complimented India for its “independent” foreign policy. “We have repeatedly stated that we welcome the independent foreign policy of India and strengthening of its role and influence in the international arena,” he said.

India has abstained from resolutions at the United Nations which were brought up to criticise Russia for its military aggression on Ukraine. “We never put any pressure on her (India) and do not set any conditions as you know. The Indians are now under severe pressure in the US,” Alipov said.

Talking about evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine, the envoy said Russia has kept ready hundreds of buses along its borders for transporting the stranded Indians. “Our buses are waiting and will wait as long as it takes,” he said.