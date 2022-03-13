The year 2022 will certainly be remembered for one thing- The Biggest ever Refugee Crisis in Europe after World War II. The war may end in the next few weeks and Ukraine may sign an agreement with Russia to establish peace in the region. Cities may be rebuilt, and infrastructure may be created again but the wounds in the lives of Ukrainian people forced to displace themselves to far-flung areas and other countries will take generations. We can understand it with the fact that India and its people have not yet forgotten the displacement from Pakistan during the 1947 partition even after 75 years.Also Read - Plea in SC For Allowing Ukraine-Returned Medical Students to Continue Their Education in India

Ukraine crisis has created ripples in the world and people around the globe are witnessing another quest for hegemony by two world powers. Russia is moving into its eighteenth day of the so-called invasion and Ukraine is now left alone to fend for itself by NATO and European Union (EU). Interestingly, it was NATO and EU who instigated the war and now they are witnessing it as a mute spectator.

All major towns of Ukraine are either taken away by Russia or are in the process of the same. Towns like Sumy, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol, etc have almost fallen after being encircled by Russian Forces whereas Kremlin is gearing up to capture Zaprozhia, Odessa & most importantly, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv which is surrounded from three sides by almost 40 Battalion tactical groups (BTGs) of Russian Army.

It is reliably learned that while most of the capital is lying vacant, current inhabitants and Ukrainian forces defending the city are left with just 10-12 days of supplies. All the supply routes to the city are cut down and energy supply in most of the zones of the city are non-functional in these chilling winters. At the same time, Russia is likely to launch an intense 96–100-hour all-out assault to take over the city anytime and making intense preparations for the same. Kyiv may fall anytime.

There is no hesitation in saying that a comedian turned politician has put his country into the worst ever crisis which will take decades to recover out of this. No country will accept a direct military threat to its doorstep and Russia was not an exception too.

When we see the current situation, the damage to the military and civilian infrastructure is massive but there is another crisis which is the displacement of the people. The citizen of a country forms the backbone of its development and if we go deep in history, we will find that several civilisations were destroyed just by the displacement of the people. Experts have termed the Ukrainian Exodus as the “Largest Refugee Crisis in Europe after World War II”.

As I write these lines, nearly three million Refugees have crossed over to various countries of Europe viz Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Belarus, and Russia. Not only this, over 2 million of them have been internally displaced. These people have moved from war zones to the western part of Ukraine which is comparatively peaceful and away from Russian Forces.

As per an estimate by UNHCR, the total number of refugees may go up to 5 million in the next few weeks if the hostilities do not end immediately. The number of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) is also likely to go up to 5 million additionally. This is a serious number and if we compare it with the data of UNHCR, Ukraine will be the topmost country in terms of displaced people.

Till date, it was the Syrian Arab Republic, from where over 6.3 million people were displaced in more than a decade-long civil war. What is alarming in the case of Ukraine is that the number of displaced people due to the current crisis in Ukraine is almost touching this figure in just 18 days of the war. This becomes much more severe with the fact that Ukraine is not a very populous country, and its total population is roughly 42 million. So we can say that nearly one-fourth of the people have fled/are likely to flee from their homes due to the ongoing war.

All of this is going to create massive pressure on the European Union’s economy which is already facing challenges due to post COVID circumstances and the stoppage of Russian Oil and Gas. Interestingly, the countries that have been worst affected by this refugee crisis are the ones who were earlier part of Soviet Controlled “Eastern Bloc” or “Warsaw Pact” during the cold war but later switched sides and joined NATO after they were lured by America.

For example, Poland where the Warsaw Pact was signed has a population of almost 38 million and the number of refugees who have crossed/are likely to cross into Poland is close to 5 million. Imagine the kind of pressure it will create on the country’s economy. Other countries like Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia are in the same soup.

However, there is another dirty face of this exodus. Almost 90% of the people fleeing from Ukraine are Women, Children, and elderly people who are helpless and have little support. The Ukrainian government has not allowed any person in the age group of 18-60 years to leave the country and they are forcefully recruited into various armed groups fighting Russian forces. A significant number of them lost their lives too since they were novice and could not stand before the well-trained Russian Army. How many of them will be able to withstand the end of the war and get reunited with their families cannot be predicted.

Ukrainian Crisis of 2022 has been another example in front of us after Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Middle East, Bosnia & Herzegovina and several more countries as how the hegemony of the world superpowers destroyed the worlds. The western world is sending weapons/ warlike stores to Ukraine, but little effort is being made to accommodate and rehabilitate these refugees. It is a difficult question as who is responsible for creating this mess and who will clear it, but one thing is sure that humanity will suffer endlessly.