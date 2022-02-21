New Delhi: After the French President held telephonic calls with his Russian and US Counterparts, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have agreed on the principle of a summit proposed by Emmanuel Macron to discuss security and strategic ability in Europe. “President Macron proposed a summit to be held between Biden and Putin and then with relevant stakeholders. Both Biden and Putin have accepted the principle of such a summit, a release by Elysee Palace, the official residence of the president of the French Republic said, adding that the substance of such a summit will have to be prepared by US secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting on Feb 24. It asserted that the summit can only be held at the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine. The French President, it says, will work with all stakeholders.Also Read - Oil Prices Highest Since 2014 Amidst Rising Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Here is Your 10-Point Cheatsheet to This Big Story:-

US President Joe Biden agrees to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin 'in principle' if an invasion hasn't happened: Jen Psaki, Press Secretary, The White House#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/4gD7W013D9 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

