New Delhi: After the French President held telephonic calls with his Russian and US Counterparts, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have agreed on the principle of a summit proposed by Emmanuel Macron to discuss security and strategic ability in Europe. “President Macron proposed a summit to be held between Biden and Putin and then with relevant stakeholders. Both Biden and Putin have accepted the principle of such a summit, a release by Elysee Palace, the official residence of the president of the French Republic said, adding that the substance of such a summit will have to be prepared by US secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting on Feb 24. It asserted that the summit can only be held at the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine. The French President, it says, will work with all stakeholders.Also Read - Oil Prices Highest Since 2014 Amidst Rising Russia-Ukraine Tensions
Here is Your 10-Point Cheatsheet to This Big Story:-
- Following this (a release by Elysee Palace), the White House also confirmed that Biden has agreed in principle to the meeting so long as Moscow does not invade Ukraine.
- “We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon”, Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary said in a statement.
- After a call with Macron, Putin blamed Ukraine — incorrectly, according to observers there — for the escalation of shelling along the contact line and NATO for “pumping modern weapons and ammunition” into Ukraine.
- Macron, a leader in European efforts to broker a peaceful resolution with Russia, also spoke separately to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and to Biden.
- On Saturday, France urged all its nationals currently in Ukraine to leave the country and advised citizens to postpone their trip there.
- Taking to Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for a ceasefire. Russia has denied plans to invade, but the Kremlin did not respond to Zelenskyy’s offer Saturday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- The US Embassy in Moscow issued an advisory urging greater caution by Americans in Russia overall. Have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government assistance, it warned.
- New Delhi also asked the families of officials posted at the Indian Embassy in Kyiv to move back to India. The Indian government had also issued an advisory urging its citizens to temporarily leave Ukraine due to escalating military tension along the eastern border with Russia.
- “In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily,” the Indian embassy in Ukraine tweeted.