Russia-Ukraine War Latest News: Amid Russia-Ukraine war, the EU leaders on Friday agreed to freeze the European assets linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, three EU officials and a European diplomat told news agency AFP.Also Read - Europe Has Enough Strength To Stop Russia's Aggression: Ukraine President Zelensky

The move comes after the EU leaders met on Thursday night and held discussions on the new sanction package on Russia. Also Read - Russia Puts 'Partial Restriction' on Facebook Access Citing Censorship on State Media

European Union agrees to freeze European assets linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov over Ukraine invasion, reports AFP — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

Also Read - Russian Army Enters Kyiv For First Time, Ukraine Tells Citizens to Use Petrol Bombs to Neutralise Enemy | Key Points

Luxembourg’s foreign minister Jean Asselborn said the 27-nation European Union was very close to agreement for asset freeze of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

However, the EU leaders agreed it was too soon to impose a travel ban on Putin and Lavrov because negotiating channels needed to be kept open.

European Union leaders discussed until the early hours on Friday any ways to hit Putin even harder than the two sets of sanctions that it already approved.

“We are hitting the regime at all levels and we are hitting it hardest,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said early Friday.

The 27-nation bloc and other Western powers like the United States and the United Kingdom have agreed on a slew of sanctions hitting everything from the banking sector to oil refineries and the defense sector.