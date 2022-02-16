Ukraine Crisis Latest Update: Amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, the Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory for the citizens on Wednesday and said it continues to function normally to provide all assistance to its nationals in the country amid an escalation of crisis between Ukraine and Russia.Also Read - Putin Hosts Leader of Brazil For Talks Amid Ukraine Crisis

The Indian Embassy also released a FAQ on Twitter, and said that it continues to monitor the situation on a regular basis and asked the Indian nationals to go through the document.

Moreover, the embassy asked the Indian nationals to maintain calm and not give rise to panic amid fresh tension in the country. "Those desirous of travelling back to India are advised to book available commercial flight tickets. Ministry of External Affairs is also in discussions with Ministry of Civil Aviation and various airlines for expanding flights between India and Ukraine," the embassy said.

As per reports, India is considering to increase the number of flights between India and Ukraine even as parents of some Indian students in Ukraine expressed concerns over the present situation. “Discussions are underway with civil aviation authorities and various airlines on how to increase the number of flights between India and Ukraine,” sources told India Today TV.

India sets up a control room in Ukraine: Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has set up a control room to provide information and help to Indian nationals in Ukraine in view of the prevailing situation in that country.

In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for the Indians in the eastern European nation.

Separately, the Indian embassy in Kyiv said it has been receiving calls about the non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India and advised Indians not to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel home.

The embassy said the Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways are operating flights at present from Ukraine.

“To meet the additional demand, more flights are being planned in the near future, including from Ukrainian International Airlines, Air India, etc. Details on the same would be shared by Embassy as and when confirmed,” the embassy said.

India issues advisory: The embassy on Tuesday had advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the uncertainties of the current situation. It also asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

Embassy of India in Kyiv continues to monitor the situation on a regular basis. Some FAQs for Indian citizens are placed below, and all citizens are advised to go through the same.

The contact details of the control room in Delhi are: Phone +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free). Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in.

The contact details of the helpline in the Indian embassy in Ukraine are: Phone, +380 997300428 +380 997300483, Email: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in.

As per the official document in 2020, Ukraine had a small but vibrant Indian community and there were about 18,000 Indian students studying in that country. The data is likely to vary in view of the pandemic.

What is the Ukraine crisis all about: The embassy issued the advisory amid escalating tension between Moscow and the NATO countries over Russia’s increasing military build-up close to the Ukrainian border.

The US has already sent extra troops to Europe to support its allies in the backdrop of fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has positioned around 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine besides sending warships into the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries about a potential invasion of Ukraine. Russia has been denying that it plans to invade Ukraine. It withdrew some of its forces from the border on Tuesday.