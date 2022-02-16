New Delhi: Russian defence ministry Wednesday announced the end of Crimea military drills, reported news agency AFP. The Russian defence ministry shared a video of Russian military equipment and forces leaving Crimea. The move comes after Moscow said Tuesday that some of its troops are returning to home bases, indicating a cooling of tensions of a possible Ukraine invasion.Also Read - Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Reason Behind Conflict, What Does Russia Want? Will Ukraine Join NATO? 5 Things You Should Know - Watch

Earlier Wednesday, the United States warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine remained a distinct possibility. US President Joe Biden, in a televised address, said that reports of pullback of troops are unverified and revised the number of Russian troops encircling Ukraine from 1,00,000 to 1,50,000.

Russian defence ministry publishes video of column of Russian military equipment and forces leaving Crimea after drills, says news agency Reuters.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, a series of cyberattacks knocked the websites of the Ukrainian army, the defense ministry and major banks offline. At least 10 Ukrainian websites were unreachable due to the attacks, including the defense, foreign and culture ministries and Ukraine’s two largest state banks. One European diplomat told Reuters that cyberattacks were a longstanding component of Russian strategy, and had been used by Moscow in past military confrontations with Georgia and Ukraine. “It’s part of their playbook,” the official said.

No Ukraine attack ‘in the coming month’ says Russia’s EU ambassador

Russia’s envoy to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, has rejected suggestions that his country is about to attack Ukraine. The New York Times cited a US intelligence source as saying that Moscow was discussing this Wednesday (February 16) as a date for military action in Ukraine, which Chizhov denied in remarks published in German newspaper Die Welt.

“As far as Russia is concerned, I can assure you that there will be no attack this Wednesday,” Chizhov told Die Welt. “There will be no escalation in the coming week either, or in the week after that, or in the coming month.”

“Wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday,” Chizhov added.