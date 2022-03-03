Ukraine Crisis: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday informed that the government estimate a few hundred Indians are still in Kharkiv despite its advisory. The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday tweeted that all Indians must leave Kharkhiv immediately. The ministry had advised Indians to move westward by all means necessary, including by foot. “Urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Kharkiv. For their safety and security they must leave Kharkiv immediately. Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible. Under all circumstances they must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today,” the embassy tweeted in all caps.Also Read - Russia Will Achieve Its Goals in Ukraine No Matter What: Putin Tells French President Macron

Earlier today, the Indian embassy in Ukraine advised all Indian nationals in Kharkiv to fill up an online form on an urgent basis as the Russian onslaught on the eastern Ukrainian city continued. The embassy on Wednesday had asked all its citizens stranded in Kharkiv to leave immediately for three safe zones that were in the range of up to 16 km from the city.

At a media briefing on Thursday evening, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said around 1,000 Indians have reached Pisochyn following the advisory by the embassy on Wednesday.

"All Indian Nationals who are in KHARKIV excluding PISOCHYN, please fill up details contained in the form on an urgent basis," the embassy said in an advisory on Thursday.

The details sought in the Google form are name, email, phone number, address in Kharkiv, passport number and additional people accompanying any Indian.

Bagchi said a few hundred Indians are believed to be still stuck in Kharkiv and that India is closely following developments in the city along with the situation in other conflict zones in eastern Ukraine.