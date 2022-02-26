New Delhi: Devastating visuals from Ukraine showed buildings being damaged, people being taken out of shelled apartments and many hiding under shelters as Russian troops advanced towards Kyiv. Amidst this, Ukraine turned to crowdfunding to help the country’s Army even it urged world leaders to announce severe economic sanctions against Russia.Also Read - Paris' Eiffel Tower Lights Up In Colours Of Ukranian National Flag. See Pics

2. Donate money to support the Ukrainian Army. You can transfer money to the following accounts: 🇺🇦 https://t.co/XXCiLUgMOv 🇺🇦 https://t.co/1Cr5CAEilv 3. Organize street protests in your city to support Ukraine and condemn Russian aggression — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 25, 2022

Russian troops on Saturday pressed their attack on the Ukrainian capital, trying to advance on the city from several directions. Russian forces invaded the country from three sides after amassing an estimated 150,000 troops nearby. Residents of a Kyiv apartment building woke to screaming, smoke and flying dust. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began Thursday with massive air and missile strikes and ground troops moving in from the north, east and south.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered renewed assurance Saturday that the country’s military would stand up to the Russian invasion. In a video recorded on a downtown street, he said he had not left the city and that claims that the Ukrainian military would put down arms were false.

“We aren’t going to lay down weapons. We will protect the country,” he said. “Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is that it’s our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that.”

(With inputs from AP)