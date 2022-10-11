Russia-Ukraine conflict: A day after Russian missile strikes killed 19 people and wounded over 100 others, emergency services have put all of Ukraine on a high alert for more missile strikes on Tuesday. “Warning. During the day there’s a high probability of missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine. Please remain in shelters for your own safety, do not ignore air raid signals,” it said on the messaging app Telegram.Also Read - Meta Added To Russia's List Of 'Extremist And Terrorist' Organisations

Russia on Monday launched a massive assault on Ukraine 2 days after Ukraine blew up the Kerch Bridge. The Russian forces incessantly launched dozens of missiles in which the Parkovy Bridge was also destroyed. On Saturday, Ukraine reportedly destroyed the Kerch railway bridge connecting Russia with Crimea on Saturday morning.

Amidst the escalation in the Russian attacks on Ukraine following the Crimea Bridge Blast on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday convened a meeting of the permanent members of the security council amid calls for reprisals.

(With agency inputs)