Russia-Ukraine conflict updates: If the Second World War is any parameter to measure, then Ukraine has inflicted Russia's most "serious and rapid military defeat" on the battlefield since the Second War as the underdogs did with a lightning offensive. This is how a UK military expert described the gains made by Ukraine over Russia and that Vladimir Putin has no good options for how to react, reported Daily Mail. Justin Bronk, a research fellow at London's Royal United Services Institute, has analysed the latest situation in an article as Ukrainian troops continued to pile pressure on retreating Russian forces.

Amid hopes that a turning point in the war has finally been reached, Ukraine is now seeking to hold onto its sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains with Russian troops surrendering en masse.

The counter-offensive left the Kremlin struggling for a response to its largest military defeat in Ukraine since Russia pulled back from areas near Kyiv after a botched attempt to capture the capital early in the invasion, reported Daily Mail.

It comes as Russia’s state media war correspondent Alexander Sladkov accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, telling the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel that a ‘huge number of people’ have died, Bronk said.

Bronk said Ukraine has ‘baited Russia into accepting an attritional battle in a very militarily disadvantageous position’, adding that Russia ‘will be hard pressed simply to avoid any more disasters before winter’.

The expert said it had been ‘one of the most successful counter-offensives we’ve seen in modern history in terms of territory gained over a given speed of advance,’ reported Daily Mail.

(With IANS inputs)