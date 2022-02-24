Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukraine has announced the imposition of martial law moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war. Martial law would impose harder restrictions, which could include bans on meetings, movements and political parties.Also Read - International Oil Prices Hit $100-mark For First Time As Russia Invades Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." He said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a claim the U.S. had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion.

Putin announces Russian military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard in Kyiv and other parts of the country. Weeks of diplomacy to avert war and sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin, who has massed over 150,000 troops on the Ukraine borderhttps://t.co/3wSRY3JBMF pic.twitter.com/qCOb80zkG3 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2022

In a televised address, Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. He said Russia doesn’t intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to “demilitarize” it and bring those who committed crimes to justice.