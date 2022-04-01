New Delhi: Russian officials accused Ukraine forces of flying helicopter gunships across a border between the two countries and striking an oil depot in Belgorod. The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said the alleged airstrike caused multiple fires and two people were injured. A Kremlin spokesman said the incident on Russia’s territory could undermine negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives that resumed by video link Friday.Also Read - Russian Military Leaving Chernobyl, Says Ukraine Nuclear Operator

“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by news agency The Associated Press. Peskov was responding to a question on if the strike could be viewed as an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

It was not immediately possible to verify the claim that Ukrainian helicopters targeted the oil depot or several nearby businesses in Belgorod also reported hit. Russia has reported shelling from Ukraine before, including an incident last week that killed a military chaplain, but not an incursion of its airspace.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in separate meetings in New Delhi.