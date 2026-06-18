Ukraine launches over 1000 drones at Russia in one of the biggest attacks on its neighbour

Earlier, Russia had launched a major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, when a missile strike by Moscow targeted the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery and a church located within the complex.

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New Delhi: On Thursday, 18 June, Ukraine launched one of its largest drone attacks on Russia. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, approximately 1,000 drones and four cruise missiles were shot down overnight. About 200 of these drones were heading toward the capital, Moscow.

Fire at Oil Depot

The attack caused a fire at an oil depot in the southern Rostov region, resulting in one fatality. Moscow’s Kapotnya oil refinery was also targeted. Following an explosion, the lid of an oil depot tank was blown several meters into the air, and plumes of black smoke filled the sky.

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Moscow’s Airports Temporarily Suspended

Reports indicate that a fire also broke out at a nearby shopping center. Falling drone debris damaged some residential and commercial buildings, and several high-rise buildings were evacuated. Flights at Moscow’s airports were temporarily suspended following the attack.

If Ukraine Burns, Moscow Will Burn Too: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack on Moscow as a response to Russia’s actions against Kyiv last week. He stated that the Ukrainian military targeted sites supporting Russia’s war effort.

Zelenskyy said the time has come for Russia to adopt a diplomatic path to end the war. He also praised the operations of Ukraine’s various military and intelligence agencies. “We did not want this war, but if Ukraine burns, Moscow will burn too,” Zelenskyy said.

At the time of the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Kazan attending a summit with leaders from Southeast Asian nations. He has not yet issued a public statement regarding this major attack on Moscow.

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Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Moscow Have Surged Since 2023

Ukrainian drone attacks were limited after the war began in 2022. In 2023, its drones reached Moscow for the first time, though only a few were used in those attacks. Ukraine is now capable of long-range strikes, while Russia has deployed robust air defenses around the capital. Consequently, the war is no longer confined to the front lines; both nations are targeting oil depots, refineries, and other strategic sites.

Earlier, Russia had launched a major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, when a missile strike by Moscow targeted the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery and a church located within the complex, causing the entire site to catch fire. Reports indicate that several people suffered burns in the incident. This 1,000-year-old religious site in Kyiv is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.