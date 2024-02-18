Ukraine Orders Troop Withdrawal From Avdiivka To Avoid Encirclement, Preserve Lives And Health Of Soldiers

The measure is being taken to stabilise the situation and maintain their positions in the area.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets residents of Bucha, near Kyiv (File image/Ukraine Presidential Office)

Kyiv: Oleksandr Syrsky, the Ukrainian Armed Forces commander-in-chief on Saturday said that Ukraine has ordered the withdrawal of troops from Avdiivka town.

Oleksandr Syrsky posted on social media: “To avoid encirclement and preserve the lives and health of servicemen, I decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defence on more favorable lines.”

The measure is being taken to stabilise the situation and maintain their positions in the area, he said, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

He also emphasised that the lives of military personnel are of utmost importance to Ukraine.

Earlier this week, local media reported that Russian forces advanced in Avdiivka, an industrial town in the Donetsk region, after fierce fighting with Ukrainian troops.

