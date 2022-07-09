Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday announced the dismissal of Ukraine’s ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway, and Hungary without citing any reason whatsoever, the presidential website said as reported by news agency Reuters. Earlier, Zelensky has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia’s February 24 invasion. It was not immediately clear if the envoys would be handed new jobs.Also Read - Dramatic Footage Shows Russian Tanks Blow Up In Seconds After Ukraine Airstrikes | Video

Ukraine's relations with Germany, which is heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies and also Europe's biggest economy, have been a particularly sensitive matter. The two capitals are currently at odds over a German-made turbine undergoing maintenance in Canada. Germany wants Ottawa to return the turbine to Russian natural gas giant Gazprom to pump gas to Europe.

Kyiv has urged Canada to keep the turbine, saying that shipping it to Russia would be a violation of sanctions imposed on Moscow.

(With agency inputs)