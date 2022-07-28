Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been heavily trolled for posing for the digital cover of Vogue magazine cover with his wife and First Lady, Olena Zelenska, amid a war that has ravaged the country. Ukraine has been at war with Russia since February, leaving thousands of Ukrainians displaced or dead. Vogue called it a “portrait of bravery”, placing first lady Olena Zelenska on the cover of its digital version, and posing her for photographs along soldiers and wreckage. The couple posed while holding hands across a table and could be seen sharing a warm embrace as well. Olena also got clicked near tankers and soldiers to highlight the conflict situation in Ukraine.Also Read - Ukraine President Zelenskyy, Wife Olena Pose For Vogue Amid War With Russia. Internet Is Not Happy

In one of the pictures shot for the Vogue magazine digital cover, Olena Zelenska posed on the stairs of a building, padded with sand bags used in military bunkers.

Vogue’s Ukraine photo shoot was done by its favourite photographer, Annie Leibovitz. While Ukraine president Zelensky has been lauded for his response to his country’s invasion, the response on social media to his photo shoot was mixed as some netizens severely criticised the couple for the photoshoot.

While we send Ukraine $60 billion in aid Zelenskyy is doing photoshoots for Vogue Magazine. These people think we are nothing but a bunch of suckers. pic.twitter.com/KXkOtTqw8g — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 27, 2022

A Twitter user said, “Massive amount of ukrainian soldiers dying every day, Zelensky : lets have a vogue shooting” while posting a video of Zelenskyy and Zelenska getting ready for the shoot.

Another user commented, “ The country is going through a war. Zelenskyy- Maybe a Vogue photoshoot with my wife could help.”

N numbers of Ukrainian soldiers of dying in the war, and their President #Zelenskyy & his wife do a “wartime” theme #Vogue photoshoot. CRINGE. pic.twitter.com/J5MRW64hiV — Vaibhav (@1997Indian) July 27, 2022

“I can’t believe Zelenskyy is doing Vogue photoshoots while Russia is bombing his country. This is so unserious,” a user wrote.

I can’t believe Zelenskyy is doing Vogue photoshoots while russia is bombing his country this is so…unserious — Hana (@bullshivk) July 27, 2022

As per the latest statistics by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), a total of 5,237 civilians died during Russia’s military attack on Ukraine in February 2022. Of those who have lost their lives, 348 were children.

As many as 7,035 people were reported to have been injured due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, as of July 24, 2022. The OHCHR has, however, specified that the real numbers could be higher.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has decided to renew sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine for a further six months, until the end of January 2023.