Kyiv: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address has expressed his apparent denunciation and disappointment over the international handling and response to the handling of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP). "If now the world lacks the strength and determination to protect one nuclear plant, it means that the world will lose. A catastrophe at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine would threaten the whole of Europe," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Monday in a video message.

VIDEO: In his nightly address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says “if now the world lacks the strength and determination to protect one nuclear plant, it means that the world will lose.” pic.twitter.com/dterfMQ8TV — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 16, 2022

"Under the cover of the plant, the occupiers are shelling nearby cities and communities," said Zelensky said in his evening address in an obvious reference towards Russia, reported news agency AFP.

The plant, Europe’s biggest nuclear facility, was captured by Russian troops on 4 March 2022. The nuclear and thermal power stations were both captured by the Russian forces during the Battle of Enerhodar after its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Ukraine has accused Russia of using the plant as a base for possible attacks and for storing weapons.

“Any radiation incident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP can affect the countries of the European Union, Turkey, Georgia, and countries from more distant regions. Everything depends solely on the direction and speed of the wind,” he said adding “If Russia’s actions cause a catastrophe, the consequences may also hit those who remain silent so far.”

Zelensky called on the international community to adopt “new tough sanctions against Russia” and not to yield to “nuclear blackmail” according to AFP reports.

“All Russian troops must be immediately withdrawn from the plant and neighbouring areas without any conditions,” he said.

Since the end of July, Zaporizhzhia has been the target of a number of military strikes, with both Moscow and Kyiv accusing each other of being behind the shelling. The fighting at the plant was the subject of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council last Thursday.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, located in southeastern Ukraine is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world.