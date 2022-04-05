Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and said most terrible war crimes since World-War 2 being committed in Ukraine. Notably, Zelenskyy addressed the council for the first time since Russia invaded his country. During his address, Zelenskyy called for Russia’s expulsion from UN Security Council and also demanded ‘accountability’ for Russian ‘crimes’.Also Read - Ukrainian MP Claims Russian Troops Raped Minors, Branded Women's Bodies With 'Swastika'

"This (Russian forces in Bucha) is no different from other terrorists such as Daesh, who occupied some territory, and here it is done by a member of the United Nations Security Council," Zelensky said during his address. He further added that the world is yet to learn the full truth about Ukraine in the war.

He said that the civilians were crushed by tanks, women were raped and killed in front of their children.

“The civilians were crushed by tanks, women were raped and killed in front of their children. What Russian military did in Bucha is cruelty. The UN Charter has been violated literally. The massacre in Bucha is only one of many examples,” he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the meeting of the UNSC by warning of the global fallout from the conflict, with soaring food, energy and fertilizer prices affecting up to 1.2 billion people in 74 countries.

“We’re urging all countries to keep markets open, resist unjustified & unnecessary export restrictions & make reserves available to countries at risk of hunger &famine. The use of strategic stockpiles & additional reserves could help ease this crisis in the short term,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Zelenskyy’s address to UNSC at a time when the dead bodies were discovered after the withdrawal of Russian forces from a town on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, and have sparked global outrage and vehement denials from the Russian government that it was responsible.

The United Kingdom, which holds the council presidency this month, announced late Monday that Zelenskyy would speak at the open meeting called for Tuesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine.