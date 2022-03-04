Russia Ukraine War: Assassins have tried to kill Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at least three times since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, a new report said. The assassination plots were foiled when anti-war Russians fed intel to Ukraine about two separate mercenary groups that planned to launch the attacks, the Times of London reported. Ukraine Secretary of National Security and Defense confirmed the three assassination attempts and told local press that he had received information from the double agents [Russia’s Federal Security Service] “who do not want to take part in this bloody war.”Also Read - LIC IPO Set To Be Delayed, Sale To Happen Next Year: Report

According to The Washington Post, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) alerted the Ukrainians about a unit of Kadyrovites – elite Chechen special forces – sent to kill Zelenskyy. It quoted also Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, as saying that these units were "destroyed".

'They would be going in there with a very high-profile mission, something that the Russians would want to be deniable — a decapitation of a head of state is a huge mission,' a source told the Times. 'In terms of the impact on Russian sovereign policy, this would be perhaps their biggest mission so far. It would have a major impact on the war.'

One of the groups that reportedly tried to kill Zelenskyy, 44, was the Wagner Group – which has 400 members located in Kyiv as members infiltrated Ukraine with a 24-name ‘kill list.’

A few days ago, the highly-trained operatives were said to be waiting for the green light from the Kremlin to pounce, with their hit list also including Ukraine’s prime minister, the entire cabinet, mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir – both boxing champions who have become iconic figures on the front lines of the capital.

The plan was sabotaged after they reached the upper echelons of the Ukrainian government on Saturday morning, prompting Kyiv to declare a 36-hour ‘hard’ curfew, ordering everyone indoors so that soldiers could sweep the streets for Russian saboteurs.

Zelensky also dodged an assassination attempt on Saturday on the outskirts of Kyiv when a group of Chechen assassins were taken out before they could get to Ukraine’s charismatic leader, an actor-turned politician who has been defiant against Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

At the start of the conflict last week, the US offered to evacuate Zelensky from Kyiv as the siege unfolded but he declined. “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” he said, according to the Associated Press.