Ukraine on Sunday said it had destroyed another Russian ship near Snake Island in Black Sea. Ukraine's armed forces released a black and white footage of a Russian ship being completed destroyed by a drone in the Black Sea.

"Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 destroyed another Russian ship. This time the landing craft of the "Serna" project. The traditional parade of the Russian Black Sea fleet on May 9 this year will be held near Snake Island – at the bottom of the sea," the Defence of Ukraine said in a tweet.

Last month, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, a guided-missile cruiser that became a potent target of Ukrainian defiance, sank after it was heavily damaged. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack.

Meanwhile, Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Saturday and bombarded a besieged steel mill in Mariupol, hoping to complete their conquest of the port in time for Victory Day celebrations. Ukraine announced that all women, children and older adults had been evacuated from the mill, a key Russian war objective.

In a sign of the unexpectedly effective defense that has sustained the fighting into its 11th week, Ukraine’s military flattened Russian positions on a Black Sea island that was captured in the war’s first days and has become a symbol of resistance. Western military analysts also said a Ukrainian counteroffensive was advancing around the nation’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, even as it remained a key target of Russian shelling.