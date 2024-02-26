Ukraine Reports Several Civilian Casualties As Russia Intensifies Attacks

Sumy Oblast is located in northeast Ukraine where a couple was killed when they were hit by Russia’s guided aerial bombs.

(L) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers media questions during his press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) -- (R) Russian President Vladimir Putin gets off a Tu-160M strategic bomber after a flight in Kazan, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Dmitry Azarov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia-Ukraine War: Amid the ongoing armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the latest update is that five people have been killed while 10 others have been injured in Russian strikes inside Ukraine. This update was shared by the regional authorities early on Monday as quoted by media reports.

Trending Now

“Civilian casualties were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Sumy Oblast”, reported The Kyiv Independent.

You may like to read

An oblast is an administrative division of the constituent republics of Russia.

Sumy Oblast is located in northeast Ukraine where a couple was killed when they were hit by Russia’s guided aerial bombs that attacked the village of Yunakivka, situated less than 10 km (6 miles) from the border with Russia.

One house was destroyed and five others were damaged in the attack, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian military launched multiple attacks at Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sunday morning. One 57-year-old man was killed when a Russian drone dropped explosives directly on his truck, reported The Kyiv Independent.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said that on Sunday late evening, four people were injured when Russian forces targeted the regional centre of Dnipro. Two men, aged 41 and 49, and two women, aged 20 and 60, were hospitalised. The attack also damaged 10 homes and several cars.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured one person over Sunday, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported, said The Kyiv Independent.

A 44-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were killed when Russian forces attacked the village of Tiahynka.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that five people were injured in Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Zakitne, Maksymilianivka and Chasiv Yar.

Russia also carried out attacks in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts, but no civilian casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action in the two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion adding that the number was far lower than estimates given by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.

“31,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in this war. Not 300,000, not 150,000, not whatever Putin and his deceitful circle have been lying about. But nevertheless, each of these losses is a great sacrifice for us”, Zelenskyy said at the “Ukraine. Year 2024” forum in Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he wouldn’t disclose the number of troops that were wounded or missing and that “tens of thousands of civilians” had been killed in occupied areas of Ukraine, but said that no exact figures would be available until the war was over.

“We don’t know how many of our civilians they killed. We don’t,” he said.

It’s the first time that Kyiv has confirmed the number of its losses since Russia launched a full-scale war on February 24, 2022.

(With agency inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.