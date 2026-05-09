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Beginning of the end of deadly war: Trump announces 3-day ceasefire between Ukraine-Russia, prison swap included

‘Beginning of the end of deadly war’: Trump announces 3-day ceasefire between Ukraine-Russia, prison swap included

Trump has announces a 3-day ceasefire between Ukraine-Russia. This ceasefire will be effective from today, May 9, 2026.

'Beginning of the end of deadly war': Trump announces 3-day ceasefire between Ukraine-Russia, prison swap included(Photo Credit: File/IANS)

A three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine was confirmed by US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time), noting that the temporary truce coincides with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations commemorating the then-Soviet Union’s role in World War II. Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote,” I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine. The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II.”

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What did Trump say about the 3-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia?

“This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country. This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the post further read.

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While departing the White House to attend a dinner at his Virginia golf club, Trump stated,” I asked and, President Putin agreed. President Zelenskyy agreed — both readily,” as reported by AP. “And we have a little period of time where they’re not going to be killing people. That’s very good, ”Trump added.

#WATCH | On Russia-Ukraine conflict, US President Donald Trump says, “I asked and President Putin and President Zelenskyy both readily agreed. We have a little period of time where they are not going to be killing people. They also agreed to give 1000 prisoners back on each… pic.twitter.com/unA0t09a56 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026

According to the Republican president, the ceasefire will entail the suspension of all kinetic operations and the release of 1000 prisoners by each side. Russian President offered a ceasefire during the Friday and Saturday time period; however, after only a short time, both sides accused each other of failing to comply with the ceasefire agreement.

Also Read: ‘It’s just a love tap’: Trump confirms US-Iran exchange of fire in Hormuz despite ceasefire

What is the significance of Victory Day?

Trump stated that he requested the ceasefire “directly” from both presidents. “Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War,” he said. The US President further noted that the discussions are currently underway aimed at permanently ending the war, which he described as the “biggest” since World War II.

“Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the US President added. Victory Day is the most important non-religious holiday in Russia, observed annually on May 9 to mark the then-Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, referred to in Russia as the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).

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