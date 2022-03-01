Moscow: The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks is planned for Wednesday, March 2, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting a source on the Russian side. A Ukrainian delegation held talks with Russian officials at the border with Belarus on Monday, though they ended with no agreements except to keep talking. Both sides agreed to meet again in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Russia’s war on Ukraine entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with a mile-long convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles inching closer to the Ukrainian capital and fighting intensifying on the ground, reported Associated Press.Also Read - UK Open To Evicting Russia from UN Security Council Following Ukraine Invasion: Report

The Russian troops stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on the sixth day of the war, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital, according to AP report. Also Read - PM Modi To Hold Another High-Level Meeting on Ukraine Russia Crisis Today

However, the Ukrainian fighters has put up a fierce resistance till now, and as of today, Russia has not been able to dominate the skies. Also Read - Russian Missile Hits Central Square of Ukrain's Kharkiv, President Zelensky Terms It 'Undisguised Terror'