New Delhi/Kiev: As the tension amid Russia-Ukraine escalated on Thursday, the Indian students stranded queued up outside the Indian Embassy in Kiev seeking the authorities' help as they ran out of food and money. Though all could not be accommodated inside the Embassy premises, the officials have organised safe lodgings for them nearby and the students were moved there, reported NDTV quoting sources.

The Russian military actions in Ukraine have triggered panic among all sections, including students from India. Speaking to news agency IANS, a student said, "We urged the embassy officials in Kiev to allow us to sit inside as the temperature outside is two degrees Celsius and the students are standing since morning, but the authorities advised us to find hotels." Stranded students sent a video from outside the embassy in which some officials are seen explaining the situation to the students.

Meanwhile, India's Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy also released a video message explaining the situation over there. Watch the video message here:

Divyanshu Gehlot, president of the Indian student at Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University, said, “The situation here is really bad. Bombs are exploding in every 15 minutes since morning. We plead with folded hands to the Indian Embassy and Government of India to get us out of here. We ran out of food and there is no money in ATM.” Apart from Divyanshu, many other Indian students constantly seeking help from the government.

Indian Embassy’s advisory for students and citizens

The Indian Embassy has issued advisory for students and citizens living in Ukraine repeatedly urging them not to move out and stay wherever they are. The embassy has also asked the Indians in Kiev to stay in touch with the embassy via its official social media handles.

“As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult. For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kyiv, Mission is in touch with establishments to put them up. We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google map has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros,” reads the advisory issued to Indian nationals and students in Ukraine.

“While Mission is identifying possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times,” it added.

Earlier, an Air India plane which was sent to bring back students from Kiev, had to return because of missile attacks. Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have said that the government is reviewing options to evacuate Indians and students via the neighbouring countries like Poland, Hungary, Moldova and Romania but before taking any final decision, the government is evaluating all possible actions.

