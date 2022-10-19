Moscow: The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday issued an advisory for its citizens against travelling to the country in view of the deteriorating security situation and the recent escalation of hostilities. “Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine, advised to leave Ukraine at earliest,” the embassy further said in its statement.Also Read - Russia May Detonate Nuclear Weapon Over Black Sea, Vladimir Putin Preparing To Declare All-Out War On Ukraine: Reports

This advisory comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed and gave all regional governors in Russia emergency powers that open the door for sweeping new restrictions throughout the country. Also Read - Threat Of Nuclear Attack On Europe Gets More Real As Russia Deploys Nuclear Bombers, Finland And Norway At Greater Risk

Also Read - Pakistan Is The Most Dangerous Country In The World: Joe Biden

Putin didn’t immediately spell out the steps that would be taken under martial law, but said his order was effective starting Thursday. His decree gave law enforcement agencies three days to submit specific proposals and orders the creation of territorial defense forces in the annexed regions.

The upper house of Russia’s parliament quickly endorsed Putin’s decision to impose martial in the annexed Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The approved legislation indicated the declaration may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement agencies.

“We are working to solve very difficult large-scale tasks to ensure Russia’s security and safe future, to protect our people,” Putin said in televised remarks at the start of a Security Council meeting. “Those who are on the frontlines or undergoing training at firing ranges and training centers should feel our support and know that they have our big, great country and unified people behind their back.”