Kyiv: Russian forces have shelled a mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children, the Ukrainian government said on Saturday as fighting also raged on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv. “The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey,” news agency AFP reported quoting a tweet by Ukraine’s foreign ministry.Also Read - Sanctions Could Cause International Space Station To Crash: Russia

In the tweet, the ministry did not specify when the shelling took place. There was also no immediate information about the casualties from the shelling of the mosque. However, according to a Associated Press report, the Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey has said that a group of 86 Turkish nationals, including 34 children, were among the people who had sought safety in the mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roksolana. Also Read - Vodka, Seafood and Diamonds: A List Of Things US Will No Longer Import From Russia

Mariupol has been under siege and bombardment for more than a week and is encircled by Russian troops. As of Friday, the death toll in Mariupol passed 1,500 during 12 days of attack, the mayor’s office said. A strike on a maternity hospital in the city of 446,000 this week that killed three people sparked international outrage and war-crime allegations. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Rise By Rs 2,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On March 12, 2022 Here

“Besieged Mariupol is now the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet. 1,582 dead civilians in 12 days,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Friday.

Russian forces have hit at least two dozen hospitals and medical facilities since they invaded Ukraine on Febuary 24, according to the World Health Organization, according to AP report.

Situation In Ukraine So Far

The conflict between moscow and Kyiv has already sent 2.5 million people fleeing the Ukraine. Thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed along with many Ukrainian civilians.

With the invasion in its 16th day, Putin said Friday that there had been “certain positive developments” in ongoing talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators. He gave no details.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also appeared on video to encourage his people to keep fighting. “It’s impossible to say how many days we will still need to free our land, but it is possible to say that we will do it,” he said from Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said authorities were working on establishing 12 humanitarian corridors and trying to ensure food, medicine and other urgently needed basics get to people across the country.

He also accused Russia of kidnapping the mayor of one city, Melitopol, calling the abduction “a new stage of terror.”