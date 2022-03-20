Kyiv: Russian forces have bombed an art school in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where about 400 residents had taken shelter, news agency Reuters reported quoting the Mariupol city council on Sunday. As per the report, there was no confirmation of casualties from the Saturday attack, although the council has said the building of the art school was destroyed and there were victims under the rubble.Also Read - Australia Grants Temporary Visas to Ukrainian Refugees Permitting Work, Study

Following this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia's siege of Mariupol was "a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come".

According to local authorities said thousands of Mariupol residents there had deported to Russian territory by force. "Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory," the city council said in a statement on its Telegram channel late on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Russia denied targeting civilians.

As per the Reuters report, a large mumber of Mariupol’s 400,000 residents have been trapped for more than two weeks as Russia seeks to take control of the city, which would help secure a land corridor to the Crimea peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The bombardment in Mariupol has left buildings in the city turn into rubble and severed central supplies of electricity, heating and water, according to local authorities.

The Russian defence ministry on Sunday said its forces have struck Ukraine with cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea and launched hypersonic missiles from Crimean airspace.

According to the United Nations human rights office, at least 847 civilians had been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine as of Friday. The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said that 112 children have been killed in the ongoing war.