Kyiv: Ukrainian forces had secured full control of Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, on Sunday following street fighting with Russian troops in the country's second-biggest city, the local governor said. "Kharkiv is fully under our control," the head of the regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Telegram, according to news agency AFP. The governor added that the army was expelling Russian forces during a "clean-up" operation.

Street fighting broke out in Kharkiv and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's south on Sunday morning. The Russian advances appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere in the country, reported Associated Press.

Following its gains on the ground, Russia sent a delegation to Belarus for peace talks with Ukraine, according to the Kremlin. Ukraine's president suggested other locations, saying his country was unwilling to meet in Belarus because it served as a staging ground for the invasion.

Until Sunday, Russia’s troops had remained on the outskirts of Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of the border with Russia, while other forces rolled past to press the offensive deeper into Ukraine and Ukrainian fighters put up determined resistance.

Ukrainian President Urges International Community To Join The War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday urged anyone interested in joining the international brigade to get in contact with the military attache at their nearest Ukrainian embassy. According to AFP, President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged foreigners to head to Ukrainian embassies worldwide to sign up for an “international brigade” of volunteers to help fight invading Russian forces