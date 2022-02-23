Kyiv: Ukraine’s security council on Wednesday approved plans to declare a state of national emergency in response to the growing threat of a Russian invasion, news agency AFP reported. The move from Ukraine’s government, which must be formally approved by the Parliament, requires stepped-up document and vehicle checks, among other measures, the council’s secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.Also Read - Are ‘The Simpsons’ Right Again? Fans Think The Show Predicted Russia-Ukraine Crisis Way Back in 1998!

Giving details, he said he would deliver a report to Ukraine’s parliament later on Wednesday, with lawmakers expected to approve the added security measures this week. Also Read - Nord Stream 2: Why It Is Significant For Russia - Explained

The measures would apply to all parts of Ukraine except for its two Russian-backed eastern separatist regions, where a deadly insurgency that has claimed more than 14,000 lives broke out in 2014. Also Read - This Is Genius, I Know Putin Very Well And He Would Have Never Done...: Trump On Russia's Ukraine Move

Furthermore, Danilov said each of Ukraine’s regions would be able to select which particular measures to apply, “depending on how necessary they might be”. “What could it be? This could be added enforcement of public order,” Danilov said.

“This could involve limiting certain types of transport, increased vehicle checks, or asking people to show this or that document,” he added, calling it a “preventive” measure.

The development comes a day after the Russian Federation Council, or the upper house of parliament, approved Russian President Vladimir Putin’s request for the use of military abroad.

“Senators unanimously supported the adoption of the relevant Resolution,” said a statement published on the website of the Federation Council on Tuesday.

Vladimir Putin had on Tuesday submitted a proposal that the Federation Council approve a resolution authorising the use of the armed forces of the Russian Federation abroad on the basis of the generally accepted principles and norms of international law, according to the Kremlin.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, ratified the treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with “the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR)” and “the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)” during a plenary session, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early on Tuesday that Kiev has been urging the international community to hold emergency talks over Russia’s decision on the status of Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)