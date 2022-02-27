Kyiv: Amid the ongoing tension between Kyiv and Moscow, Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the International Court Of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday. The Ukrainian President urged ICJ for an urgent trial to cease Kremlin’s military activity in the war-torn country at the earliest. “Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week,” news agency ANI quoted Zelensky as saying.Also Read - Belgium Latest Country to Close Airspace to All Russian Airlines Against Putin's Ukraine Invasion

Zelensky also hailed the establishment of the pro-Ukraine 'international coalition' and said Ukraine was receiving assistence from its international allies in an "online speech"

"We are receiving weapons, medicine, food, diesel, and money..,A powerful coalition in support of Ukraine has been formed — an anti-war coalition," he said according to news agency AFP.

Meanwhile, Russian troops have entered Kharkiv in Ukraine’s north-east, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister and other officials said earlier today. Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second-largest city. The advances appeared to mark a new phase of Russia’s invasion following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere in the country, reported Associated Press.

Following its gains on the ground, Russia sent a delegation to Belarus for peace talks with Ukraine, according to the Kremlin. Ukraine’s president suggested other locations, saying his country was unwilling to meet in Belarus because it served as a staging ground for the invasion.