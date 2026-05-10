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Ukraine to deploy Robot Force against Russia, a multipurpose system that will overwhelm Moscow: Report

Ukraine to deploy ‘Robot Force’ against Russia, a multipurpose system that will overwhelm Moscow: Report

The need for Ukraine's robot army was realized when Russian drones turned large parts of the battlefield into lethal kill zones.

(Representational image: AI generated)

New Delhi: Ukraine is now making robots its ‘frontline soldiers’ in its more than four-year war against Russia. Ukraine is preparing to field 25,000 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) in a major leap forward. Realizing its importance, Ukraine is on track to build 25,000 unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) in the first half of this year. Ukrainian robots are futuristic machines capable of laying landmines, evacuating wounded soldiers, delivering supplies and attacking enemy positions, The Sun reports. In such a situation, these robots are rapidly changing the battlefield. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has revealed that UGVs completed a record 10,281 deliveries and troop evacuation missions in April.

Robot Soldiers

The report states that an ‘Ardal’ ground robot was sent across open ground to lay an anti-tank mine on a bridge to prevent Russian troops from attacking there. When the operators saw three Russian soldiers nearby, the robot changed course and detonated the mine. All three Russian soldiers were killed in the blast.

“We have thousands of UGVs. We use UGVs so that we can save the lives of our soldiers. The K-2 Brigade is the world’s first military brigade dedicated entirely to unmanned ground combat,” said Major Oleksandr Afanasiev, commander of the UGV battalion of Ukraine’s special K-2 brigade.

Purpose Is To Save Soldiers

The need for Ukraine’s robot army was realized when Russian drones turned large parts of the battlefield into lethal kill zones. In these areas, the soldiers could not advance even a step without being targeted. Armoured vehicles were being destroyed rapidly, and soldiers were being killed in large numbers.

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Afanasiev explained that we started using UGVs because we were running out of both drivers and vehicles for pick-up trucks. Thus, K2, which began as a small reconnaissance unit in 2017, evolved into the 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment in December 2024.

Rapidly Increasing Strength

This robot army of Ukraine became a fully robotic military brigade in the year 2025. Since then, its effectiveness and mass production have increased exponentially. Many commanders now realize that they cannot operate without them. The brigade has experimented with installing flamethrowers on robots and installing captured Russian rifles on some machines. Afanasiev said the hybrid engines will increase the range of the robots from 30 to 90 miles. This will enable them to attack inside the enemy’s territory. This will be a big problem for Russia.

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