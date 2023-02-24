Home

Ukraine Unveils Banknote To Mark First Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion

Central bank officials said it took about eight months to design and produce the note, and the bank plans a series of commemorative notes to provide a visual record of the war.

Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion (Image: Andy Vermaut)

KYIV: To mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s central bank on Thursday unveiled a commemorative banknote on Thursday. The banknote depicts three soldiers raising the national flag on one side whereas the other side of the 20-hryvnia ($0.54) note features an image of two hands tied with tape, an apparent allusion to alleged war crimes Kyiv has accused Russian forces of committing in Ukraine.

“To mark the anniversary of the war, we decided to launch a commemorative banknote which will depict on a small piece of paper a year of emotions, patterns, content, and iconic things,” Andriy Pyshnyi, governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, said during a presentation at the central bank in Kyiv, according to a Reuters report.

It is important to note that since the full-scale invasion on February 24 last year, the Central Bank has worked hard to keep the economy afloat and maintain stability. To recall, the Central Bank pegged the hryvnia at 36.57 to the dollar last summer, and it has intervened regularly on the foreign exchange market to support the currency.

Thanks to billions of dollars in foreign aid from Western partners, Ukraine’s hard currency reserves have grown to nearly $30 billion, slightly higher than at the start of the war. Ukraine has also imposed sanctions on Russian financial institutions.

Pyshnyi further added that the new note, which contains innovative security features, will have a circulation of 300,000.

“During this year, Ukrainians have realized their force, their significance, their ability not only to withstand but also to win, to win without forgiving a single military crime, a single ruined house,” Pyshnyi said. “This victory will be at a very high price but it will happen and it will be ours.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.