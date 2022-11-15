Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv Rocked By 2 Loud Explosions, Air Raid Warnings Follow: Report

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was rocked by 2 huge explosions on Tuesday.

A man falls is seen on the ground after a blast following a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

Kyiv: Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was rocked by 2 huge explosions on Tuesday. Following the explosions, smoke could be seen rising over the city, said a Reuters correspondent in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

According to Reuters, the blasts followed air raid warnings across Ukraine hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a video address to leaders of the Group of 20 nations who are meeting in Bali.

Russia responds to @ZelenskyyUa‘s powerful speech at #G20 with a new missile attack. Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose. — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) November 15, 2022