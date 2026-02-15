Home

Ukraine’s drone attack causes significant damage to Russian oil storage tank, fire destroys tanks and terminal

Ukraine is targeting Russian energy facilities with long-range drone strikes.

This attack comes at a time when new talks are scheduled between representatives of the two countries under US mediation. (File)

New Delhi: Just ahead of renewed efforts for peace talks amid the Russia-Ukraine war, attacks have intensified. News of a major attack has emerged in the Black Sea region, where a fire broke out at a key Russian port following a Ukrainian drone strike. This attack comes at a time when new talks are scheduled between representatives of the two countries under US mediation. The situation on the ground remains extremely tense.

Taman Black Sea port

According to reports, a Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire at the Taman Black Sea port in Russia’s Krasnodar region. The regional governor stated that the attack damaged an oil storage tank, warehouse, and terminal and injured two people. Meanwhile, debris from the Russian drone damaged civilian and transportation infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region, disrupting power and water supplies.

Ukraine targeting Russian energy facilities

Ukraine is targeting Russian energy facilities with long-range drone strikes. It aims to reduce Russia's oil export revenues and weaken its war capabilities. Meanwhile, Russia is continuously attacking Ukraine's power grid and civilian infrastructure. Ukraine alleges that Russia is using winter as a weapon to deprive people of basic amenities like heat, electricity, and water.

Diplomatic activity increases ahead of peace talks

At the initiative of the US, new talks between Russian and Ukrainian envoys are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Geneva. During a security conference in Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that his country needs concrete security guarantees before a peace agreement can be reached.

He also questioned the proposed free trade zone model for the Donbas region. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that Russia would also have to make concessions for a lasting peace. Previous rounds of talks in Abu Dhabi were also inconclusive due to a lack of consensus on issues such as Donbas and sanctions.

