Kyiv: Ukraine's nuclear agency said on Friday it was recording increased radiation levels from the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, reported news agency Reuters.

Meanwhile, Presidential advisers said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was still in the capital Kyiv.

“The base scenario of Russia’s special operation is clear. The sole goal – to take Kyiv and kill Ukraine’s authorities, President Zelenskiy personally,” said an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak.