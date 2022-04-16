Kyiv: After the historical centre of the city of Mariupol was almost fully destroyed amid continued fierce fighting with the Russian forces, Ukraine’s richest man has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city. In an interview with the news agency Reuters, Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man said Mariupol, a place that is close to his heart and where he owns two vast steelworks, will once again compete globally.Also Read - ‘Destroyed Huge Number of Russian Military Hardware’, Claim Ukrainian Armed Forces

Akhmetov has seen his business empire shattered by eight years of fighting in Ukraine’s east but remains defiant, sure that Ukraine’s” brave soldiers” will defend the Sea of Azov city reduced to a wasteland by seven weeks of bombardment. Also Read - Missiles Hit Airfield in Ukraine's Oleksandriia as Russia Targets Ukranian Airports And Airfields

For now, though, Akhmetov’s Metinvest company, Ukraine’s biggest steelmaker, has announced it cannot deliver its supply contracts and while his financial and industrial SCM Group is servicing its debt obligations, his private power producer DTEK “has optimised payment of its debts” in an agreement with creditors, reported Reuters. Also Read - EXPLAINED: Why Does Russia Care About Black Sea And Sinking of ‘Moskva’ Warship So Much?

“Mariupol is a global tragedy and a global example of heroism. For me, Mariupol has been and will always be a Ukrainian city,” Akhmetov said.

“I believe that our brave soldiers will defend the city, though I understand how difficult and hard it is for them,” he said, adding he was in daily contact with the Metinvest managers who run the Azovstal and Illich Iron and Steel Works plants in Mariupol.

Metinvest, on Friday, said it would “never” operate under Russian rule and that the Mariupol siege had disabled more than a third of Ukraine’s metallurgy production capacity. Akhmetov also praised President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s “passion and professionalism” during the war.

“We will rebuild the entire Ukraine,” he said, adding that he returned to the country on Febuary 23 and had been there ever since.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Febuary 24 when President Vladimir Putin announced a “special operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” the country. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an unprovoked attack.

Akhmetov has seen his business empire shrink since 2014, when Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and two eastern Ukrainian regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – proclaimed independence from Kyiv. According to Forbes magazine, Akhmetov’s net worth in 2013 reached $15.4 billion. It currently stands at $3.9 billion.

“For us, the war broke out in 2014. We lost all of our assets both in Crimea and in the temporarily occupied territory of Donbas. We lost our businesses, but it made us tougher and stronger,” he said.

“I am confident that, as the country’s biggest private business, SCM will play a key role in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine,” he said, citing officials as saying the damage from the war has reached $1 trillion.

“”I trust that we all will rebuild a free, European, democratic, and successful Ukraine after our victory in this war,” he added.

Situation In Ukraine

Russian forces resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia’s pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.

Stung by the loss of its Black Sea flagship and indignant over what it alleged were Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, Russia’s military command had warned a day earlier of renewed attacks on Ukraine’s capital and said it was targeting military sites.

Fighting also continued in the pummeled southern port city of Mariupol, where locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies. In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the shelling of a residential area killed seven people, including a 7-month-old child, and wounded 34, according to regional Governor Oleh Sinehubov.