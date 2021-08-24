Kiev: A Ukrainian evacuation plane that arrived in Afghanistan to evacuate stranded Ukrainians has been hijacked by unidentified armed hijackers who flew it into Iran, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin said on Tuesday.Also Read - Best Laptops Under Rs 60,000 in 2021: Check Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera Features

According to Russian news agency Tass, Yenin said, “Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, it flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians. Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport.”

According to him, the hijackers were armed. However, the deputy minister did not report anything about what happened to the plane or whether Kiev would seek to get it back or how the Ukrainian citizens got back from Kabul, onboard of this “practically stolen” plane or another one sent by Kiev. Yenin only underlined that the whole diplomatic service headed by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba “had been working in the crash test mode” the whole week.