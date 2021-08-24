Kiev: A Ukrainian evacuation plane that arrived in Afghanistan to evacuate stranded Ukrainians has been hijacked by unidentified armed hijackers who flew it into Iran, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin said on Tuesday. The minister also said that the three evacuation attempts failed as Ukrainians could not get into the Kabul airport. However, Kiev has dismissed the reports stating the hijacking of an Ukrainian evacuation plane in Afghanistan, said Tehran Times quoting Russian media outlet InterfaxAlso Read - Trade Between Afghanistan, Pakistan Increases by 50% After Taliban Takeover

According to Russian news agency Tass, Yenin said, "Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, it flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians. Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport."

The minister further stated that the hijackers were armed. However, he did not mention anything about what happened to the plane or whether Kiev would seek to get it back or how the Ukrainian citizens got back from Kabul, onboard of this "practically stolen" plane or another one sent by Kiev.

The Deputy Foreign Minister only underlined that the whole diplomatic service headed by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba “had been working in the crash test mode” the whole week, reported the Russian news agency.

A military transport plane with 83 people on board including 31 Ukrainians arrived in Kiev from Afghanistan on Sunday. Ukraine’s presidency reported that 12 Ukrainian military personnel returned home, while reporters and others who requested evacuation were returned. Around 100 Ukrainians are still waiting to be evacuated, the presidency added.